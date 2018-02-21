'Pasalamat kayo hindi kayo sinaktan sa pagbabastos na ginawa 'nyo,' says PSG Commander Brigadier General Lope Dagoy

Published 8:53 AM, February 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Commander of the Presidential Security Group (PSG) said Rappler reporter Pia Ranada should have been grateful that the PSG personnel who stopped her at the Malacañang gate did not hurt her after she "bullied" him with questions.

"Huwag ninyo ganunin, sumusunod sa orders lang 'yan. Pasalamat kayo hindi kayo sinaktan sa pagbabastos na ginawa 'nyo," said PSG Commander Brigadier General Lope Dagoy in an interview with Communications Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson on Tuesday, February 20.

(Don't do that, he is just following orders. Be thankful he did not hurt you with the rudeness you showed.)

In a later text to Ranada, Dagoy said, "It was good that my soldier did not hit you when you were bullying him."

Dagoy said Ranada bullied the PSG personnel, Corporal Marc Anthony Cempron, by repeatedly asking him questions about the order to bar her from entering the New Executive Building (NEB). He also said it was "rude" for Ranada to have taken video footage of Cempron using her smartphone.

"Bakit kailangan bastusin sundalo ko? Subo-subo 'nyo 'yung mic para makuha 'nyo 'yung information with camera pa, with cellphone," Dagoy said in the interview. (Ranada's video footage of the incident can be viewed above.)

(Why do you need to insult my soldier? You even put the mic to his face to get information, with camera, with cellphone.)

He said Ranada should have contacted the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) instead of questioning the PSG guard.

She in fact did contact the PCOO right after she was first told by Cempron that she could not enter the premises. Ranada said she texted Media Relations Undersecretary Mia Reyes who told her she did not know anything about the order to the PSG. Reyes then sent her staff to the guardhouse where Ranada and Cempron were.

Ranada was barred, initially from entering NEB, without any reason given. As of posting, no written order has been shown to her by Malacañang officials yet. President Rodrigo Duterte himself ordered that Ranada and Rappler CEO Maria Ressa be prohibited from entering Malacañang.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea then said that, because of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) decision revoking Rappler's registration, Rappler has lost Malacañang Press Corps accreditation. This is despite the SEC itself saying its decision is not yet final and executory. (READ: Rappler to Malacañang: Don't use power to obstruct) – Rappler.com