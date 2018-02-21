Rappler joins an Oplan Tokhang team to see how the project has changed

Published 6:16 PM, February 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Since the Duterte administration embarked on the controversial campaign, Oplan Tokhang has become synonymous to sudden death at the hands of cops in an alley.

The operation is supposed to just involve police knocking on the doors of drug suspects and appealing to them to surrender. Under the Duterte administration, however, such supposed simple requests often ended in bloodied homes and streets because the suspects "fought back."

The PNP has since changed the rules of the anti-drug operation to ensure a less bloody, if not bloodless, drug war. Top officials limited visitations to daytime and required the presence of human rights advocates and members of the religious sector in operations. They also encouraged cops to wear body cameras.

Rappler joins an Oplan Tokhang team for a day to see how the project has changed. Will new rules be enough to stop the bloodshed? – Rappler.com