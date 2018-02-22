National police chief Ronald dela Rosa says they can also easily say that the United States is a threat to Philippine democracy

February 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine National Police chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa downplayed the assessment that President Rodrigo Duterte was a threat to United States national security on Thursday, February 22.

The quote: "Well, everyone is entitled to his own opinion We, at the intelligence community in the Philippines can also say that US is a threat to Philippine democracy, we can also say that...That's their opinion. But we don't have an opinion like that right now," Dela Rosa told reporters in Camp Crame.

Dela Rosa did not dispute the claim.

The backdrop: The top cop was referring to the US Intelligence Community saying Duterte is a "regional threat" to US national security for his war on drugs and his innuendos at declaring a revolutionary government.

As the PNP chief, Dela Rosa has the highest post over police intelligence and coordinates with the country's National Intelligence Coordinating Agency (NICA).

Malacañang dismissed the assessment too, calling it myopic and speculative.

