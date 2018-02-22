The House Speaker also wants the United Nations abolished. Instead, he’s calling for the creation of a ‘United Nations of Asia.’

Published 12:18 PM, February 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez wants the Philippines to file a diplomatic protest over a recent report by US intelligence agencies that named President Rodrigo Duterte a “regional threat” in the Southeast Asia region.

“Unang-una, mag-ano ng protesta yung DFA (Department of Foreign Affairs) kasi, anong pakialam nila sa atin, di ba? Sila nga itong maraming kalokohan sa iba’t ibang bansa. Nanghihimasok sila hindi naman sila kasali doon,” said Alvarez in a radio interview on Thursday, February 22.

(First of all, the DFA should file a protest because what’s the US business with us, right? They’re the ones who do all sorts of shenanigans in other countries. They’re meddling.)

Host Anthony Taberna asked Alvarez if he meant the DFA should file a diplomatic protest, to which the Speaker jokingly answered: “Palagay ko, hindi ko kabisado yung international law ko at absent ata ako nung tinuro yan (I guess because I’m not an expert in international law. I believe I was absent when that was taught).”

Alvarez, a lawyer, is among Duterte’s staunchest allies in Congress.

In the report, released by the US Intelligence Community, Duterte is listed as a “regional threat” as democracy in the region is expected to “remain fragile” in 2018.

“In the Philippines, President Duterte will continue to wage his signature campaign against drugs, corruption, and crime. Duterte has suggested he could suspend the Constitution, declare a 'revolutionary government,' and impose nationwide martial law. His declaration of martial law in Mindanao, responding to the ISIS-inspired siege of Marawi City, has been extended through the end of 2018,” the US Intelligence Community, composed of 17 agencies, said in its report.

Alvarez, who represents the 1st district of Davao del Norte, also called for the abolition of the United Nations, citing assertions made by US President Donald Trump. Alvarez said that instead, the Philippines joint a “United Nations of Asia” that will protect the interest of the region.

He noted that western nations’ economies were “going down.” “Umaasa na lang sila sa ekonomiya ng Asia (They’re just relying on Asian economies),” he added.

The US, said Alvarez, and not Duterte, was the real threat to democracy.

Duterte has been criticized by international organizations and foreign countries over controversial policies, particularly his bloody war on drugs.

He has threatened to pull out of the United Nations.

The International Criminal Court recently announced they would launch a preliminary examination to determine if they can prosecute Duterte for his alleged role in killings linked to the war on drugs. – Rappler.com