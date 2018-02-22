Ronald dela Rosa says he would rather step down sooner than be PNP chief 'indefinitely' so other 'better' generals could take on the position

Published 1:34 PM, February 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Following the announcement that he can be extended indefinitely, Philippine National Police chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa said he'd rather step down sooner than later because there are "better officers" who can take on the position of top cop.

What he said: "I cannot say no [to an indefinite extension] to him (President Duterte), but I will also give him my piece of advice that there are promising officers there who can replace me, better officers than me. That['s what I would say] if I am given a chance to say my piece, but for the meantime, I will follow him," Dela Rosa said in a mix of English and Filipino to reporters on Thursday, February 22.

Who are the others? Technically, President Rodrigo Duterte can appoint anyone from the PNP's roster of generals (star-rank officers) as PNP chief.

However, not all of them are equal in rank and the President's trust.

In an ambush interview with Dela Rosa during the 2018 Philippine Military Academy homecoming, he dropped 5 names of police generals who can replace him:

Deputy Director General Ramon Apolinario Police Deputy Director General Archie Gamboa Deputy Chief for Operations-Deputy Director General Fernando Mendez Director for Operations - Director Camilo Cascolan National Capital Region Police Office chief Director Oscar Albayalde

