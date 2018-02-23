Lakepower management refuses to allow union members to work unless they are subjected to disciplinary action following the strike

Published 4:18 PM, February 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Women workers from Cavite ecozone electronics firm Lakepower Converter Inc decried union busting attempts by their employer, as negotiations with management have dragged on for months now.

The Samahan ng Manggagawa sa Lakepower consists of 60 workers out of the 200 mostly women workers in the firm. They have been on strike since December 2017.

Lakepower Converter Inc is an electronic parts assembly company in the Cavite ecozone in Rosario town, where its workers wind metal coil, solder electronic parts, and assemble printed circuit boards.

Union president Mercy Tanginan said the strike began when the Lakepower management refused to stop issuing termination and suspension orders of union leaders and members. She was also issued termination papers.

Tanginan told Rappler in a phone interview that they started forming the union in June 2017 as the management employed unjust working practices.

"Nung dumating 'yung bagong Taiwanese, tumindi 'yung patakaran. Hindi naman po tama 'yung ginagawa nila na hanggang sa pag-CR (comfort room) sinusundan kami. 'Yung iba nagkaka-UTI (urinary tract infection) na. Tinanggalan na nga nila ng pintuan 'yung CR," she said.

(When the new Taiwanese managers came, the rules became stricter. What they are doing is not right – they follow [women] employees when they go to the CR. They even removed the door of the CR.)

Taiwanese managers are being replaced every two or 3 years, Tanginan said. She has been with the company for more than 7 years.

"Kahit konting lingon, konting galaw, bibigyan ka ng disciplinary action. Yung disciplinary action, suspended po. 'Pag lagi-lagi kang mahuhuli na ganun, puwede ka nilang i-terminate," she added.

(Even when you turn your head slightly, or move a little, you're served disciplinary action. When you get disciplinary action, you're suspended. If they always catch you, you can be terminated.)

As the negotiations have dragged, union members have also been suspended. Tanginan said their livelihood is in danger as the Lakepower management has already hired replacement workers.

Management has refused to allow them to work unless they were subjected to disciplinary action, said the union president.

Rappler tried to get the side of Lakepower management and was told to wait for top management's decision to talk to their lawyers regarding the issue.

Seeking DOLE's intervention

The women workers went to the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) on Thursday, February 22, to ask the department for their help.

DOLE Undersecretary Joel Maglunsod said the government is doing everything in their capacity to fast-track the negotiations and asked for the understanding of the women workers.

"Tutulong naman talaga tayo sa mga manggagawa, hindi lang natin maura-urada dahil ang kabilang banda, hindi mo maipursiging [umaksyon]. Pero tuloy-tuloy ang intervention natin," Maglunsod told Rappler in a phone interview.

(We will definitely help the workers, we can't just expedite the processes because of the other side's inaction. But our intervention will continue.)

Maglunsod said that they earlier called on both parties at the DOLE central office to reach an agreement but the Lakepower management took a hardline position in issuing disciplinary action measures to union members.

He added that the reconciliation process is still ongoing and the labor department will urge the National Conciliation and Mediation Board Region IV-A to fast-track the negotiations. – Rappler.com