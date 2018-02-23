Physician Francis Cruz, the whistleblower of the VACC, now faces two libel complaints from the health officials he accused of benefiting from the Dengvaxia mess

MANILA, Philippines – Seven more officials from the Department of Health (DOH) filed a libel complaint against Dr Francis Cruz, who accused them of engaging in mafia-like operations.

The following DOH officials filed the libel complaint before the Office of the City Prosecutor in Manila on Friday, February 23:

Assistant Secretary Nestor Santiago

Undersecretary Carol Taiño

Undersecretary Gerardo Bayugo

Undersecretary Lilibeth David

Financial Management Service director Laureano Cruz

Family Health Office officer-in-charge Joyce Ducusin

Health Promotion and Communication Service officer-in-charge Mar Wynn Bello

Cruz, former health consultant-turned-whistleblower for the Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC), is now facing two libel complaints filed by several officials whom he accused of being part of the so-called “DOH mafia.”

Earlier this week, Philippine Children’s Medical Center executive director Julius Lecciones filed a similar complaint against him in Quezon City.

Cruz is alleging 19 officials, led by ex-health chief Janette Garin, supposedly have benefitted from the procurement and implementation of the now-suspended dengue vaccination program. Garin had launched the controversial project in April 2016.

Cruz, however, has not produced any documentary evidence to substantiate his claims.

In their libel complaint, the 7 DOH officials called Cruz’s allegations as “totally false, baseless, unfounded, [and] fabricated.”

“We have an unblemished record in our respective careers as public servants. The statements and imputations made by Dr Cruz caused dishonor, discredit, or contempt not only upon our persons… but also as career officers of the DOH,” they said.

DOH Secretary Francisco Duque III himself already denied the existence of the DOH mafia during his confirmation hearing before the Commission on Appointments on January 31.

Taiño and Larry Cruz were also both allowed by lawmakers to substantiate Duque’s statement during the hearing.

The accused called the “avalanche” of libel complaints as a “conspiracy” to silence him.

“I expected this avalanche of libel cases by senior DOH officials. It was a conspiracy then on the Dengvaxia anomalies during the 2016 national elections. It is a conspiracy now in an attempt to harass and silence me,” said Cruz.

“I will continue to unearth the truth and to gain justice for the Dengvaxia victims. I am confident that these libel cases will be dismissed,” he added.

Cruz, the VACC, and the Vanguard of the Philippines Constitution Incorporated filed a graft complaint against Garin, several DOH officials, former president Benigno Aquino III, ex-budget chief Florencio Abad as well as executives of Sanofi Pasteur and its distributor Zuelling Pharma over the controversial Dengvaxia vacicne.

Cruz and the VACC also previously lodged a complaint against the same officials before the Commission on Elections, accusing Aquino of using funds to campaign for the Liberal Party in 2016.

All 8 health officials who filed a complaint against Cruz have Winston Ginez as their legal counsel.

Read a full copy of the 2nd complaint against Cruz below:





