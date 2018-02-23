The MMDA says the northbound section of EDSA from Ortigas Avenue to Boni Serrano Avenue will be partially closed from 12 am to 6 am on Sunday, February 25

Published 8:33 PM, February 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Portions of EDSA will be closed for the 32nd anniversary of the People Power Revolution, the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) announced on Friday, February 23.

The MMDA said northbound section of EDSA from Ortigas Avenue to Boni Serrano Avenue will be partially closed from 12 am to 6 am on Sunday, February 25.

Two outer lanes of EDSA northbound will be closed to traffic but the 3 inner lanes from the EDSA-Ortigas flyover will still be passable to motorists, but up to the Camp Aguinaldo gate only.

Both directions along White Plains Drive, from Temple Drive to EDSA, will be closed to traffic 12:01 am onwards on Sunday.

The innermost lane of EDSA southbound will be used as a zipper lane for light vehicles from SM Megamall to Main Avenue in Quezon City.

Traffic officials announced the following alternative routes:

Along Ortigas Avenue:

Left turning traffic from Greenhills to EDSA must go straight along Ortigas Avenue to destination

Right turning traffic from Meralco Avenue must go straight to Greenhills to destination

EDSA southbound:

Turn right to Aurora Boulevard or Boni Serrano Avenue

Left turn to Gilmore or Ortigas

Right to EDSA to destination

Right turn to Katipunan or Libis-C5 Road

EDSA northbound:

Right turn to Kalayaan/Shaw Boulevard/Ortigas, then left turn to C5 Road to destination

Left to Ortigas to Greenhills, right turn to Santolan to destination

Right turn to Ortigas, or take Ortigas flyover to Greenhills, right turn to destination

Take Rockwell flyover, left turn to Estrella and take Estrella/Pantaleon Bridge to destination

