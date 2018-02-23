Vice President Leni Robredo calls on the public to attend various events organized to commemorate the bloodless revolution that toppled the Marcos dictatorship

Published 8:28 PM, February 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Vice President Leni Robredo called on Filipinos to wear white as the nation commemorates the EDSA People Power Revolution on Sunday, February 25.

Robredo said she will be attending a Holy Mass to be held at St Jude Thaddeus Parish Church in Naga on Sunday to remember the Filipinos’ bloodless revolution that toppled the dictatorship of Ferdinand Marcos 32 years ago. (READ: Robredo: EDSA anniversary deserves more than a quiet celebration)

“Nandoon ako, nandoon si Congressman Gabby [Bordado Jr], Naga City officials. Lahat imbitado. Pakiusap lang natin, kung puwedeng magsuot ng puti,” said the Vice President.

(I’ll be there as well as Congressman Gabby Bordado Jr and Naga City officials will be there. Everyone is invited. I ask everyone to please wear white.)

Robredo, a former human rights lawyer, is a critic of Marcos’ 21-year rule, marked by killings, disappearances, torture, corruption, and media oppression. (READ: Martial Law, the dark chapter in Philippine history)

Robredo encouraged Filipinos to attend various events to be held nationwide to remember the EDSA anniversary, include the Church-organized Walk For Life on Saturday, February 24.

“Tingin ko kasi mahalaga ito hindi para i-celebrate iyong nangyari lang, pero para alalahanin iyong aral (I think it’s important that we do not only celebrate what happened but also remember the lessons from it),” said the Vice President.

She also supported the decision of thousands of students across the country to walk out of their classes on Friday to denounce the violations against human rights and press freedom under President Rodrigo Duterte. – Rappler.com