'His important research activities in collaboration with scientists in related disciplines had produced socio-economic impact among the rice-eating countries of the world,' says the National Academy of Science and Technology, Philippines

Published 9:56 PM, February 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – National Scientist Bienvenido O. Juliano, known for his contributions to the chemistry and technology of rice and rice food products, has died. He was 81.

The National Academy of Science and Technology, Philippines (NAST, PHL) announced the death of Juliano on Friday, February 23. He died on Wednesday, February 21.

“His important research activities in collaboration with scientists in related disciplines had produced socio-economic impact among the rice-eating countries of the world,” it said in statement.

Juliano worked for the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) from 1961 to 1993. In charge of grain quality research, “he contributed much to the basic knowledge in differences between varieties of grain quality of rice,” NAST, PHL said.

He also “delved into the nutritional quality of rice and formulated innovative and improved methods for grain quality evaluation,” it said.

Juliano is considered as a “world authority on rice grain quality,” NAST, PHL said.

“His research activities and collaborative initiatives with other scientists in the field provided an in depth physicochemical analysis of rice grain quality being requisite to the improvement of rice grain productivity,” NAST, PHL said.

“The augmented grain quality led to an increase national welfare by raising the value of rice to either consumers or producers leading to expanded market, improved quality of products, and development of new rice products. Improved quality and shelf-life of selected rice food products has also added market value particularly for export into targeted markets, thus allowing more efficient competition in the world market,” it added.

Among Juliano’s many citations were the Ten Outstanding Young Men (TOYM) Award in Science in 1964, and the Jose P. Rizal Pro Patria Award for Rice Chemistry in 1976.

Overseas, he received the Japanese Society of Starch Science Medal of Merit in 1982, the Thomas B. Osborne Medal Award from the AACC in 1988, and the ASEAN Outstanding Scientist and Technologists Award in 1998, among others.

In 2004, he was included in the Institute of Scientific Information Highly Cited Researchers. He was also on the editorial board of the Journal of Cereal Science and Food Reviews International.

He was declared National Scientist in 2000.

Juliano completed his undergraduate degree in B.S. Agriculture from the University of the Philippines Los Baños magna cum laude, in 1955.

He finished his Master of Science and doctorate degree in Organic Chemistry at the Ohio State University in 1958 and 1959, respectively. He was the youngest PhD graduate of OSU the age of 22.

State necrological services for Juliano will be held on Saturday, February 24, at the St Therese of the Child Jesus Chapel, in Los Baños, Laguna. – Rappler.com