Published 2:21 PM, February 24, 2018
Updated 2:21 PM, February 24, 2018
OFFICIAL VISIT. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (center) inspects a guard of honor during a ceremonial reception at the Indian Presidential palace in New Delhi on February 17, 2018. Photo by Money Sharma/AFP
TRAGIC. A military helicopter crash-landed in Santiago Jamiltepec while on the way to the earthquake epicenter in Oaxaca, Mexico killing 13 people, 3 of them children, on February 17, 2018. Photo by Mario Vazquez/AFP
BACK HOME. Filipino workers from Kuwait arrive at the Manila international airport on February 18, 2018. Photo by Noel Celis/AFP
DUTERTE'S AIDE. Special Assistant to the President Bong Go testifies at the Senate investigation on the controversial navy frigates deal on February 19, 2018. Malacanang Photo
FAREWELL. Supporters of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) hold up a poster bearing a portrait of Zimbabwe's iconic opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai who died after a battle with cancer, during a memorial service on February 19, 2018, at Freedom Square in Harare. Photo by Jekesai Njikizana/AFP
LONDON FASHION WEEK. Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, accompanied by British-American journalist and editor Anna Wintour (R), views British designer Richard Quinn's runway show before presenting him with the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design, during her visit to London Fashion Week's BFC Show Space in London on February 20, 2018. Photo by Yui Mok/AFP/Pool
TRIBUTE. Memorials are seen on a fence surrounding Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on February 21, 2018. Photo by Rhona Wise/AFP
'NEVER AGAIN'. A student displays a message written on the back of her hands as hundreds of high school and middle school students from the the DC area, Maryland, and Virginia staged walkouts and gather in front of the White House in support of gun control in the wake of the Florida shooting February 21, 2018, in Washington, DC. Photo by Mangel Ngan/AFP
IN GRIEF. Parents of children vaccinated with Dengvaxia bring pictures of their loved ones at a Senate hearing on the controversial government anti-dengue vaccination program on February 21, 2018. Photo by LeAnne Jazul/Rappler
HEALTH PROTEST. Greenpeace activists wear white morphsuits as they stage an action against particulate matter and health burden caused by diesel exhaust on February 19, 2018, in Stuttgart, Germany. Photo by Sebastian Gollnow/DPA/AFP
PAGEANT PREPS. A cow is prepared for a photo shoot during the 45th edition of the 'Show of the Best (Schau der Besten)' dairy cow beauty pageant on February 22, 2018, in Verden an der Aller, northwestern Germany. Photo by Carmen Jaspersen/DPA/AFP
BILLBOARD CALL. Inspired by the Oscar-nominated film 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,' 3 billboards circle the United Nations on February 22, 2018, for 3 hours to demand action on Syria in ahead of a Security Council vote in New York. Photo by Timothy Clary/AFP
COLLATERAL VICTIM. The body of a Syrian baby lies wrapped in a shroud on the floor of a makeshift clinic following Syrian government bombardments in Douma, in the besieged Eastern Ghouta region on the outskirts of the capital Damascus on February 22, 2018. Photo by Hamza Al-Ajweh/AFP
TERRITORIAL CLAIM. Palestinian protesters raise the national flag during clashes with Israeli soldiers near the border fence east of Gaza City on February 23, 2018. Photo by Mohammed Abed/AFP
DEFIANT. Catalan regional police officers (Mossos d'Esquadra) drag a woman during a protest called by the 'Commitees in Defence of the Republic' to block the TSJC (Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia) in Barcelona on February 23, 2018. Photo by Pau Barrena/AFP
MASS WALKOUT. Students from the University of the Philippines walk out of their classes to join an anti-Duterte rally in front of UP Palma Hall in Diliman, Quezon City, on February 23 2018. Photo by Darren Langit/Rappler
– Rappler.com