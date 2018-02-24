Private contractor DMCI Holdings, Incorporated will begin on Sunday, February 25, its construction of the coping beam at the LRT2 Emerald Station in Cainta, Rizal

Published 2:27 PM, February 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority announced that it will implement an alternating road closure scheme along parts of Marcos Highway starting Sunday, February 25, due to the construction of the Light Rail Transit Line 2 (LRT2) East Extension project.

In a statement on Saturday, February 24, MMDA Acting General Manager Jojo Garcia said private contractor DMCI Holdings, Incorporated will begin on Sunday its construction of the coping beam at LRT2 Emerald Station in Cainta, Rizal.

The westbound lane of Marcos Highway, covering a 50-meter stretch, will be closed to vehicular traffic on 11 pm of Sunday to give way to the construction. A zipper lane or counterflow scheme will be implemented on the eastbound lane for vehicles going to Quezon City.

Garcia said that based on their guidelines, contractors are only allowed to work on the project at night, with the following schedule:

Monday to Thursday - 11 pm to 4 am

Friday - 12 midnight to 5 am

Saturday - 11 pm to 5 am

Sunday - 11 pm to 4 am

The alternating road closure scheme, wherein either the westbound lane or the eastbound lane will be closed, will last until October.

Garcia reminded the private contractor to inform the MMDA with at least a 3-day notice for any movement or change in the guidelines.

Traffic enforcers from MMDA, Pasig City, Marikina City, and Rizal province will work with the private contractor's flagmen in managing traffic flow along Marcos Highway. – Rappler.com