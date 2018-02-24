But Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque has declined to comment further on the rift between House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez and presidential daughter Sara Duterte-Carpio

Published 4:50 PM, February 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Malacañang trusts that presidential daughter Sara Duterte-Carpio’s lashing out against House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez will not derail the passage of their priority bills in the lower chamber.

"No [there's no effect]. Speaker is our ally," Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said on Saturday, February 24.

Roque declined to comment further on the rift between Alvarez, one of President Rodrigo Duterte's closest allies, and Davao City mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, who is said to be the president's favorite child.

Duterte-Carpio ranted against Alvarez for supposedly calling her "opposition" after she formed her regional political party, Hugpong ng Pagbabago (HNP). She even suggested that House members oust Alvarez as speaker.

"I do not understand why members of the House of Representatives do not tell the President what the fat ass is up to and just coup d'état the Speakership," she said.

Alvarez has denied calling Carpio opposition, and said he is open to talking with the presidential daughter to resolve the issue.

The House has passed some of Duterte's priority bills such as the death penalty and tax reform, and the majority continue to defend the President's interests, including junking the impeachment complaint against him after 4 hours of deliberation.

Based on his 2017 State of the Nation Address, Duterte's priority bills for the 17th Congress also include the National Land Use Act, the creation of a disaster response and management department, rightsizing government, and a review of procurement laws.

Davao del Norte 2nd District Representative Antonio Floirendo Jr has supported Duterte-Carpio’s political party.

Floirendo is out on bail over a graft charge that was initiated by Alvarez over the Tagum Agricultural Development Company deal. Floirendo has been expelled from the ruling PDP-Laban. – Rappler.com