Ex-president Benigno Aquino III says he remembers the 'stresses and tribulations' of his father, late Ninoy Aquino, who was imprisoned during Martial Law

Published 5:56 PM, February 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Former president Benigno Aquino III visited his former justice chief, Senator Leila de Lima, as she marked her first year in jail on Saturday, February 24.

Aquino attended the Mass officiated by Lingayen-Dagupan Archbishop Socrates Villegas. Joining Aquino were his former cabinet secretaries Mar Roxas, Ging Deles, Corazon Soliman, Brother Armin Luistro, Florencio Abad, and Julia Abad, among others.

According to De Lima's chief of staff Fhillip Sawali, Vice President Leni Robredo was not present. Her legal adviser Ibarra Guttierez said she is in Naga to join local celebrations for the People Power anniversary on Sunday, February 25.

Aquino said he commiserates with De Lima's "stresses and tribulations" and recalled the experiences of his own father, the late senator Benigno "Ninoy" Aquino Jr, who was imprisoned during the Marcos dictatorship.

"I feel so much for Leila – a dedicated public servant who's undergoing public trial. On the other hand, it's a wonder if this is part of God’s plan. I mean, like my dad's own deepening of faith, and resolve to fight for the country," Aquino told Rappler in a message.

In a statement given to De Lima's office, Aquino said he admires "Leila’s strength to withstand all these challenges for the service of her countrymen."

"It's normal to think and ask myself 'until when will this [detention] continue?' knowing the fact that there are a lot of people who believe in Leila's innocence. But at the end of the day, I believe that God won't give us a problem we can't handle. I know that God has a perfect plan for all of us, for Leila," Aquino said.

Roxas, in a separate text message, called on the senator to stay strong. De Lima is in detention for alleged involvement in illegal drugs, which she claims are fabricated. (READ: De Lima: One year of living and surviving in jail)

"Stay strong. Hang on. We all believe in you and your innocence," Roxas said.

The senator's office said other visitors included Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon, and Senators Paolo Benigno Aquino IV, Francis Pangilinan, and Antonio Trillanes IV.

Also present were De Lima's lawyers, former Solicitor General Florin Hilbay and Chel Diokno, Erin Tañada, Ifugao Representative Teddy Baguilat, journalist Vergel Santos and wife Chit Roces-Santos, and former Philippine Economic Zone Authority Lilia de Lima, who is the senator's aunt.

Emotional homily

Sawali told Rappler that Villegas delivered an emotional homily for De Lima, as he talked about the piling victims of extrajudicial killings under the Duterte administration.

Villegas said the Mass is held for thanksgiving, despite the supposed injustice faced by the senator and the country.

"We are still thankful even if you are here inside, even if the victims of killings can now fill the whole of Araneta Coliseum. God is always wih us. He will not allow for his people to be forsaken," Villegas said.

"Sometimes we may have to suffer and not understand, and say: My God, My God, why have you forsaken me? God has not abandoned and forgotten you," he added.

Villegas, former president of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines, also sent a message to De Lima. (READ: Archbishop Villegas to De Lima: Your detention is 'biggest symbol' of PH decay)

"There are some of us who are beginning to feel a fatigue for loving our country. I came here to grieve with you because your detention is the biggest symbol of what is wrong with our country; but your faith and courage is also the best symbol of hope for what we can do to heal this land," Villegas wrote. – Rappler.com