A total of 29 inmates bolted from a detention facility inside Jolo’s police station; 17 have been recaptured, authorities say

Published 11:28 AM, February 25, 2018

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines – At least 12 inmates are still at large after escaping in a jailbreak in Sulu on Saturday, February 24.

A total of 29 inmates bolted from a detention facility inside Jolo’s police station at Barangay Walled City, Jolo police said.

Sobejana said the prisoners managed to escape at around 10:40 am on Saturday, when the jailguard was not around.

A total of 17 of the escaped inmates were recaptured.

The escaped inmates have been identified as Herbert Bael, Radzmir Salahuddin, Nurhassan Taasan, Allim Misah, Abdulwahid Lipae, Junal Sali, Alvin Hamdi, Al-amil kipli, Algamer Bantala, Muthamir Pangambayan, Khan Balang, Dante Abdulla, and Herbert Bael.

Except for Bael, all the prisoners who remain at large were charged for violating the Comprehensive Drugs Act of 2002. Bael, meanwhile, was detained for a physical injury case, accoridng to Brig. General Ciriloto Sobejana, commander of the Joint Task Force Sulu.

Satuday’s escape took place barely a year after a jailbeak in the same town in July 2017, where 3 were killed during pursuit operations. – with reports from Mick Basa and Richard Falcatan / Rappler.com