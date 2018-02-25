A person may only carry up to P50,000 into or out of the country. Amounts above P50,000 require written authorization from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.

Published 5:20 PM, February 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Bureau of Customs (BOC) agents intercepted 5 tourists at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 on Saturday night, February 24, for carrying a total of P2.4 million.

The cash was found in the tourists' carry-on luggage during the final security screening at the airport.

The tourists were bound for Dubai but were taken under custody for investigation following the discovery of the money.

Based on Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) rules, a person may only carry up to P50,000 into or out of the country. Amounts above P50,000 require written authorization from the BSP.

The suspects reportedly said they were businessmen. One of them claimed he did not know about the BSP rule.

The BOC returned P50,000 to each tourist, or a total of P250,000. The remaining amount was confiscated, pending proceedings.

The suspects have been charged for violating BSP Circular No. 922 on the cross-border transfer of local currency, as well as the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act. – Rappler.com