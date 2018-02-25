'[H]indi tayo dapat magpabaya na manumbalik muli ang kadiliman na pinagdaanan,' says Vice President Leni Robredo

Published 7:05 PM, February 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Vice President Leni Robredo urged Filipinos to stay vigilant against abuses as the country marked the 32nd anniversary of the EDSA People Power Revolution on Sunday, February 25.

Robredo, speaking in her hometown of Naga City, said lessons from the revolution that toppled dictator Ferdinand Marcos should not be forgotten.

"Ang pagdiriwang ng EDSA, hindi lang pagdiriwang ng nangyari 32 years ago, pero paggunita sa lahat ng leksyon na napulot natin sa nangyari sa People Power Revolution," the Vice President said in Bikol, as quoted by her office.

(The celebration of EDSA is not just a celebration of what happened 32 years ago, but a commemoration of all the lessons that we have learned from what happened in the People Power Revolution.)

"Pagpapaalala ito sa atin na ang kapangyarihan ay nasa kamay ng ordinaryong Pilipino. Pagpapaalala sa atin na kailangan natin na palaging magbantay. [H]indi tayo dapat magpabaya na manumbalik muli ang kadiliman na pinagdaanan," she added.

(It is a reminder that power lies in the hands of ordinary Filipinos. It is a reminder that we must always be vigilant. We should not be negligent and we should not allow the darkness that we experienced to return.)

Robredo is locked in an electoral dispute with former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr, son of the late dictator. Marcos, who lost by just 263,473 votes during the 2016 elections, accused Robredo of cheating. (READ: [OPINION] What Bongbong Marcos should understand about ballot images)

Marcos is an ally of President Rodrigo Duterte, who earlier urged Filipinos to unite in his message for the 32nd anniversary of the EDSA People Power Revolution.

"May this occasion foster unity and solidarity as we pursue our hopes and aspirations for our nation. Let us further enrich our democracy by empowering our citizenry, defending their rights, and strengthening the institutions that safeguard their freedoms," Duterte said.

The President, who is in Davao City, skipped the celebration at the People Power Monument on Sunday. It is the second year in a row that he has not attended the event.

Earlier, Catholic bishops also called for vigilance in the face of a "creeping dictatorship" under Duterte. The bishops have been vocal in condemning the President's bloody drug war. – Rappler.com