Published 9:21 AM, February 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Police (PNP) has arrested a member of the group that killed police anti-kidnapping official Superintendent Arthur Masungsong, and it turns out the perpetrators are members of the communist New Peoples Army (NPA).

PNP chief Ronald dela Rosa on Monday, February 26, presented the alleged NPA member Donato Jacob, who reportedly escaped during an encounter with Masungsong's team.

Masungsong's team was rescuing kidnap victim Raziel Bungay, for whom Jacob's group was asking for a P15-million ransom. As the cops went to the meeting point to rescue Bungay, they encountered Jacob's group and engaged in a shootout. (READ: PNP official dies rescuing kidnap victim)

All 4 companions of Jacob died in the encounter.

Jacob was captured on Saturday, February 24.

According to Dela Rosa, this is the first time he had heard members of the NPA in a kidnap-for-ransom case, and, more painful for him, in a rare circumstance that a police official was slain in a clash with communist rebels.

"Meron silang kidnapping, pero never may ransom. This is an erosion of the belief of their post. Akala ko meron kang ipinaglalaban na cause. Bakit ito ang ginagawa 'nyo?" Dela Rosa said.

(They had engaged in kidnapping, but never for ransom. This is an erosion of the belief of their post. I thought you were fighting for a cause. Why are you doing this?) – Rappler.com