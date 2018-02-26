Watch the hearing live on Rappler

Published 9:15 AM, February 26, 2018

Experts are set to take "center stage" at the Senate for a hearing on the Benham Rise issue on Monday, February 26.

Benham Rise has been in the headlines recently after China gave names to the area's undersea features and after the Philippine government allowed Chinese researchers to go to the area despite the it being Philippine territory. (READ: Duterte: 'Benham Rise is ours')

Among those invited to the hearing are Supreme Court Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio, maritime law expert Jay Batongbacal of the University of the Philippines Institute for Maritime Affairs and Law of the Sea and Fernando Siringan, director of the UP Marine Science Institute. – Rappler.com

Also invited are Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr, Rear Admiral Robert Empedrad of the Philippine Navy, and Chinese Ambassador Zhao Jianhua, among others. – Rappler.com