A portion of the highway will be closed beginning 11 pm on Monday, February 26, until 4 am on Tuesday, February 27, due to construction of the MRT7

Published 1:40 PM, February 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A portion of Regalado Highway in Quezon City will be closed to traffic from 11 pm on Monday, February 26, to 4 am on Tuesday, February 27, due to Metro Rail Transit Line 7 (MRT7) construction.

According to Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Acting General Manager Jojo Garcia, the 5-hour closure will be implemented along northbound and southbound lanes from Bristol Street up to Commonwealth Avenue.

"This is to give way to pile testing activities that private contractor EEI Corporation will conduct in line with the construction of the Metro Rail Transit [Line] 7," Garcia said.

The MMDA said vehicles going to the Quezon Memorial Circle may take Quirino Avenue and Commonwealth Avenue. Alternatively, they can take Belfast Street and Mindanao Avenue.

Vehicles going to San Jose del Monte City, Bulacan may take Mindanao Avenue and Regalado Avenue.

The private contractor will also conduct lane-marking activities from 11 pm to 4 am along Commonwealth Avenue, from University Avenue to the Philcoa area.

Lanes will be constricted due to the lane-marking activities, Garcia said.

"The contractors need to expand their work area in the middle but 7 lanes will remain for motorists' use," he added.

The MRT7 will connect to the existing MRT3 and Light Rail Transit Line 1 (LRT1), with the common station to be located between SM North EDSA and TriNoma malls in Quezon City.

The MRT7 will have 14 stations which will take 30 minutes to travel end-to-end: North Avenue, Quezon Memorial, University Avenue, Tandang Sora, Don Antonio, Batasan, Manggahan, Doña Carmen, Regalado Highway, Mindanao Avenue, Quirino, Sacred Heart, Tala, and San Jose del Monte. – Rappler.com