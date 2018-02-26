Ex-Center for Drug Regulation and Research Benjamin Co received a USB directly from Sanofi when it was applying to register Dengvaxia in 2015. This is not allowed under FDA rules.

February 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The current Food and Drug Administration (FDA) chief said their former director for drug regulation and research gave special “accommodation” to Dengvaxia maker Sanofi Pasteur.

On Monday, February 26, FDA director-general Nela Charade Puno told lawmakers that ex-Center for Drug Regulation and Research (CDRR) director Benjamin Co received a USB drive directly from Sanofi containing its application to be allowed to sell their vaccine in the Philippines.

FDA rules prohibit companies applying for certificates of product registration from directly providing materials to the agency’s evaluators. Instead, FDA has separate action centers where the companies should submit their documents.

Puno said Co’s direct line to Sanofi was discovered by FDA’s Dengvaxia Task Force, formed after the Department of Health (DOH) suspended the school-based dengue immunization program after Sanofi revealed the vaccine is risky for people who had not been infected by dengue yet.

“I presumed that Dr Benjie Co was doing his job in closely monitoring the submission of the post marketing reports [of Sanofi]. What happened was we had to investigate and we found out several issues wherein there’s doubt in terms of submissions or entertaining or accommodating Sanofi,” said Puno as the House resumed its probe into the Dengvaxia controversy.

She said the task force discovered “accommodation [was] being given [by Co] to Sanofi and [allowed] the non-compliance to standard requirements.” This includes the prohibition against direct communications between companies and FDA evaluators.

House good government and public accountability panel chairperson Johnny Pimentel then asked Puno if she is insinuating Co gave “special treatment” to Sanofi. She agreed.

“Yes sir, looking at all the circumstances, that’s the conclusion,” said Puno.

Co, however, was not invited to the House hearing and therefore could not defend himself before legislators.

DOH Secretary Francisco Duque III last week already removed Co from his post as CDRR director and reassigned him under Puno’s office while both the FDA and DOH probe the Dengvaxia mess.

Acting deputy director general for FDA’s Field Regulatory Operations Office Maria Lourdes Santiago has also been reassigned under Puno’s office. She was the FDA officer-in-charge when the agency allowed Sanofi to sell Dengvaxia in the Philippines in December 22, 2015.

During the same hearing, Puno and physician Anthony Leachon said documents prove Sanofi knew about the risks of its vaccine as early as December 22, 2015, but did not disclose this to the Philippine government. – Rappler.com