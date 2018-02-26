'It was the first bloodless people power revolution in the whole entire planet Earth, and it remains significant,' says Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, after an online poll by Communications Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson

Published 4:35 PM, February 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque maintained that the Duterte administration does not think the 1986 EDSA Revolution is "fake news," despite an online poll conducted by Communications Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson.

"According to the law, it is not fake news. According to the law, we honor the EDSA Revolution having declared it as a public holiday," Roque said on Monday, February 26, during a Palace press briefing.

The day before, the country commemorated the 32nd anniversary of the People Power Revolution.

"We still recognize and we will always recognize EDSA not only as an important historical event, but it was the first bloodless people power revolution in the whole entire planet Earth, and it remains significant," said President Rodrigo Duterte's spokesman.

Roque also pointed out that the administration allocated funds for EDSA Revolution commemorative activities and that the National Historical Commission of the Philippines is the agency tasked with organizing such events.

His statement comes a day after Uson, a rabid Duterte supporter, posted this poll on her Facebook page: "Naniniwala ba kayo na ang 1986 EDSA PEOPLE POWER ay isang produkto ng FAKE NEWS???" (Do you think the 1986 EDSA People Power is a product of fake news?)

The poll garnered some 61,800 votes. Around 84% or 51,912 voted "yes." Only 16% or 9,888 said "no."

Groups and citizens critical of the President took to the streets on the 32nd anniversary of the People Power Revolution to warn against "threats" posed by Duterte and his administration to democracy.

They also urged Filipinos to be wary of a "creeping dictatorship" under Duterte. (READ: Filipinos facing threat 'worse than Martial Law') – Rappler.com