The firearms from the 'friendly country' will come in the face of the 'boycott of America of our needs,' says President Rodrigo Duterte

Published 11:10 PM, February 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte claimed on Monday, February 26, that the Philippines is set to receive around 5,000 firearms from a "friendly country," as the US "boycotts" his country's needs.

"Our neighbors who are good, and despite the boycott of America of our needs, we are getting some firearms somewhere," Duterte said in a speech at the Inauguration of the Armscor Shooting Range Davao Branch in Davao City.

"I am not at liberty to divulge it but in the next few days we'll have about 5,000 more, a shipment coming from a friendly country," the President said.

He did not elaborate.

Duterte has vowed to move away from the US, and closer to Russia and China, as he protests the American government's supposed interference in his war on drugs

In June 2017, China donated around 3,000 rifles and 6 million pieces of ammunition to help the Philippines with its battle against terrorists in Marawi City.

Months later, in October 2017, Russia donated 5,000 Kalashnikov assault rifles and 20 army trucks to the Philippines. – Rappler.com