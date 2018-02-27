'The President takes this very, very seriously,' says Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque of the claims against Ambassador Shirley Ho Vicario

Published 1:12 PM, February 27, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Malacañang said on Tuesday, February 27, that it will investigate corruption allegations against the Philippine ambassador to Nigeria.

President Spokesperson Harry Roque made the statement in a news briefing when asked about the allegations of embassy staff against Ambassador Shirley Ho Vicario.

"It will be investigated. The President takes this very, very seriously," Roque said, when asked about the complaint filed against the Duterte appointee.

GMA News Online reported that consular officer Elmor Maglunsod filed a formal complaint against Vicario before the Office of the President's Complaint Center and the Civil Service Commission for alleged corrupt and unethical acts.

The report said that Maglunsod also complained about Vicario's husband, Pascasio Vicario.

President Rodrigo Duterte appointed Vicario, a non-career official, in October 2016. She got the nod of the Commission on Appointments in December of the same year, and began serving as ambassador to Nigeria in May 2017.

Vicario, a former Samar local official, first entered the diplomatic service in 2007, when President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo appointed her as ambassador to Papua New Guinea. She served that post until September 2010. – Rappler.com