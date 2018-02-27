'It may be unusual but in this particular case, I don’t think she meddled in our decisions,' Judge Guerrero says of the calls made by an SC official

Published 3:06 PM, February 27, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 204 Judge Juanita Guerrero said on Tuesday, February 27, she did not receive a call from either Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno or any Supreme Court (SC) official trying to influence her decision-making in the drug trade charge against Senator Leila de Lima.

“Categorically, wala po talaga (there’s really no call),” Guerrero said on Tuesday during the House justice committee's last hearing on the impeachment complaint against Sereno.

Guerrero was the first judge to order De Lima’s arrest, doing so only 4 working days after the cases were filed before the Muntinlupa RTC.

Guerrero also vouched for the integrity of her fellow judges who were originally assigned the De Lima cases, Branch 205 Judge Amelia Fabros Corpuz and Branch 206 Judge Patria Manalastas de Leon.

“Kilala ko ho ang dalawang judges na yun, ang integrity nila ay beyond reproach, hindi sila maiimpluwensyahan (I know those two judges, their integrity is beyond reproach, they cannot be influenced),” Guerrero said.

Guerrero was testifying on lawyer Larry Gadon’s accusation that Sereno called the Muntinlupa judges to ask them not to issue an arrest warrant against De Lima.

No influence on other judges

Guerrero said that even though SC Deputy Court Administrator (DCA) Jenny Lind Aldecoa-Delorino didn’t call her, the calls to the other two judges weren’t irregular.

“It may be unusual but in this particular case, I don’t think she meddled in our decisions,” Guerrero said.

Corpuz and De Leon were the first to testify, saying they only received calls from Delorino.

Corpuz and De Leon denied the calls were an attempt to influence. According to them, their decision to belatedly issue their warrants of arrest against De Lima stemmed from several they needed to first resolve.

Delorino defended her calls by saying it is her job as DCA to offer assistance to trial court judges, especially if they’re handling a high-profile case.

Committee chairman Representative Reynaldo Umali found it questionable for Delorino not to call Guerrero, who is the Executive Judge of Muntinlupa RTC.

“If there’s any one person who would know what the court needs, whether security or stenographer or whatever, you would be in the best position, you would be the best person to ask for the concern of the trial court. I find it so peculiar that she would go out of her way, talking to judges directly,” Umali said.

Guerrero said that judges usually call the DCA, but didn’t agree with Umali that Delorino influenced the judges.



Tuesday’s hearing was rocked by the announcement that Sereno will be going on leave, with differences in reasons for taking that leave.

Sereno’s spokesperson Jojo Lacanilao said it is a "wellness leave" that the Chief Justice decided to take early to prepare for the trial at the Senate, but reliable sources told Rappler the en banc had actually asked her to go on an "indefinite leave" – something she reportedly acceded to.

Her leave starts on Thursday, March 1.

On Tuesday, lawyer Brenda Jay Mendoza also resigned as head of the Philippine Mediation Center, as her appointment was being cited as another basis to impeach Sereno. – Rappler.com