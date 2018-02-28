'For so many disaster operations we’ve been through as a mayor, this is the first time that I really feel the help of the national government when it comes to aid for displaced families of natural disasters,' Mayor Krisel Lagman-Luistro says

Published 6:42 PM, February 28, 2018

ALBAY, Philippines – Mayor Krisel Lagman-Luistro of Tabaco City, eldest daughter of Albay 1st District Representative Edcel Lagman and ardent critic of President Rodrigo Duterte, lauded the President's initiatives for taking care of Mayon evacuees.

In an interview here on Wednesday, February 28, Luistro said Duterte is better than previous Presidents Joseph Estrada, Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo and Benigno Aquino III when it came to implementing disaster response.

“For so many disaster operations we’ve been through as a mayor, this is the first time that I really feel the help of the national government when it comes to aid for displaced families of natural disasters,” she said.

“This is the advantage of the President who served from local government because he knows the problems of the local government units,” she added during the turnover of relief goods of the Department of Social Welfare Department regional office led by director Arnel Garcia.

Lagman-Luistro said they're spending P400,000 daily for Mayon evacuees but the move of the Department of Social Welfare Department to take over the relief efforts covering whole month of February eases the burden of local mayors affected by Mayon volcano.

“I may not be in favor of President Rodrigo Duterte’s policies but I admire his disaster response measures to disaster victims, which is better than Presidents Estrada, Arroyo and Aquino,” she continued. – Rpapler.com