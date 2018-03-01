Agnes Tuballes is to be presented by the PNP Criminal Investigation and Detection Group on Thursday, March 1

Published 9:14 AM, March 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The alleged recruiter of Joanna Demafelis, the overseas Filipino worker (OFW) who went missing for two years only to be found in a freezer in Kuwait, has surrendered to police, informed sources confirmed to Rappler.

Agnes Tuballes is set to be presented by the Philippine National Police (PNP) Criminal Investigation and Detection Group on Thursday, March 1, two weeks after Demafelis' remains were brought back to the Philippines.

The Department of Labor and Employment earlier named the recruiting agency of Demafelis: Our Lady of Mt Carmel Global E-Human Resources Incorporated.

