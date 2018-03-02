The University of the Philippines ranks in 4 out of 5 broad subject areas, while the Ateneo de Manila University and the De La Salle University rank in two

MANILA, Philippines – The University of the Philippines (UP), the Ateneo de Manila University (AdMU), and the De La Salle University (DLSU) joined the world's top universities in the recently released 2018 Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings by Subject.

The results: There are 5 broad subject areas included in this year's rankings: Arts & Humanities, Engineering & Technology, Life Sciences & Medicine, Natural Sciences, and Social Sciences and Management.

UP ranked in 4 out of 5 subjects, while AdMU and DLSU ranked in two subjects:

SCHOOL RANKINGS ARTS AND HUMANITIES ENGINEERING TECHNOLOGY LIFE SCIENCES AND MEDICINE NATURAL SCIENCES SOCIAL SCIENCES AND MANAGEMENT UNIVERSITY OF THE PHILIPPINES 266 401-450 401-450 - 238 ATENEO DE MANILA UNIVERSITY =321 - - - =385 DE LA SALLE UNIVERSITY 401-450 - - - 401-450

The QS said Harvard University ranked first for more subjects than any other institution, followed by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the University of Oxford.

The context: The QS called this year's ranking "the largest ranking of its kind," covering a total of 48 disciplines, including two new subjects: classics and ancient history, and library and information management.

"The QS World University Rankings by Subject are compiled annually to help prospective students identify the leading universities in a particular subject. Research citations, along with the results of major global surveys of employers and academics are used to rank universities," the QS said on its website.

Why university rankings matter: Some of the Philippines' top universities have been part of world and Asian university rankings for years. (READ: School rankings in ASEAN: A 'perception game' for PH)

In 2015, the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) said rankings of top universities "do not necessarily reflect their overall quality."

"But engagement in the rankings game is a key concern for CHED because university rankings shape an uncritical national and international public's perception of the quality of our institutions and are real in their consequences," CHED added.

