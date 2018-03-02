A European Union Commission official says there is no need to reiterate the condition on respect for human rights, as the Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between the two parties already states that

MANILA, Philippines – Responding to the Philippine government’s request, the European Union is set to modify the standard text of its future financial deals with the Philippines to avoid reiterating the condition on respect for human rights. (READ: Behind the scenes, PH scrambles to mend EU ties)

While the EU is still concerned about the extrajudicial killings, Stefano Manservisi, director-general for international cooperation at the EU Commission, said there is no need to repeat the human rights clause because the general framework of agreement (Partnership and Cooperation Agreement or PCA) between the EU and the Philippines already mentions that.

“We are advancing to finalize the text to make it even clear in light of the recently adopted PCA, to find the right way to be clear with this agreement, being equal in duties and rights... It's useless to say it again,” Manservisi said in a press conference on Friday, March 2.

“There is a standard text for the whole world. A standard text which is valid in assistance in the countries of Africa, the Pacific, Latin America. Therefore it is true there is a component of this which is a bit one-size-fits-all, which certainly is not suitable for countries in which we have agreement like the PCA. Therefore the request of the government is to align this to the PCA. Therefore we are working and modifying this condition,” he said.

Article I of the newly enforced PCA states that:

"Respect for democratic principles and human rights, as laid down in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and other relevant international human rights instruments to which the Parties are contracting parties, and for the principle of the rule of law, underpins the internal and international policies of both Parties and constitutes an essential element of this Agreement"

Asked if the move is meant to address President Rodrigo Duterte’s criticisms against the EU, he said they never intended to “intervene” in Philippine affairs. (READ: Wrong info leads Duterte to threaten EU diplomats)

“Well if you put that this way, I will say yes. Of course we have never had the intention nor the action to intervene into whatsoever...certainly not through the financial agreement,” Manservisi said.

“If on the other side, there is perception that the certain formulation is leading to this, therefore we stand ready to sit and to write in a way that is not creating concern but the substance remains the same,” he added.

No 'unilateral conditionality'

The development came as Duterte lambasted the EU for supposedly meddling in his bloody anti-drug campaign. The Philippines earlier rejected at least P380 million (6.1 million euros) in aid from the EU.

“There is no unilateral conditionality linked to our development assistance,” Manservisi said.

He also said this is not the first time that the EU modified the standard texts of its deals with other countries. It is, however, the first time the EU did that for the Philippines.

Manservisi is in the country to witness the PCA's official entry into force on Thursday. During his stay, he met with Special Envoy to the EU Edgardo Angara, Foreign Undersecretary Enrique Manalo, and Senate President Aquilino Pimentel III, a party mate of Duterte.

The EU has committed to provide P16.6 billion (260 million euros) in assistance until 2022 and has raised the possibility of providing P10.8 billion (170 million euros) more in the years to come. – Rappler.com

