Published 9:42 AM, March 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte joined the first birthday celebration of grandson Marco Digong "Stonefish" Carpio, the youngest child of Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio.

Stonefish, the third child Mayor Duterte and lawyer Manases Carpio, turned one on March 2. Their other children are Mikhaila Maria and Mateo Lucas, nicknamed Shark and Stingray, respectively.

The nicknames of the children reflect the mayor's love for the sea, her staffmember had said.

Stonefish is the lone triplet that survived after Sara lost two of them in September 2016 days after the Davao City bombing. – Rappler.com