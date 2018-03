Fortuna Marcos-Barba passes away on Saturday, March 3

Published 12:25 PM, March 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Fortuna Marcos-Barba, the youngest sibling of the late strongman Ferdinand Marcos, passed away on Saturday, March 3.

Barba, who was in her late 80s, was the last surviving sibling of Marcos.

Ilocos Governor Imee Marcos confirmed the death of Barba in a Facebook post on Saturday.

Barba resided in San Nicolas town in Ilocos Norte province with her son Vice Governor Angelo Marcos-Barba. – Rappler.com