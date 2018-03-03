A business establishment in an environmentally-critical area is required to apply for an environmental compliance certificate before operating

Published 2:52 PM, March 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Senator Joel Villanueva has urged the environment department to declare Boracay Island an "environmentally critical" area.

During the hearing of the Senate committee on environment in Boracay on Friday, March 2, Villanueva said that declaring the world-famous island an environmentally-critical area (ECA) would force establishments to apply for environmental compliance certificates (ECCs) before operating.

Under the Department of Environment and Natural Resources Administrative Order No 2003-03, ECAs are delineated when "significant environmental impact is expected" based on projects or programs implemented.

Villanueva said, however, that the DENR should also look into the nature of the ecosystem of the island to declare it as an ECA.

"I believe that it’s time to declare Boracay an environmentally critical area, based solely on the said definition....I think it’s the nature of the ecosystem that should determine whether the DENR or the EMB (Environmental Management Bureau) can recommend that an area be considered an environmentally-critical area," Villanueva said.

He added that some hotels in Boracay, prior to their construction, did not secure an ECC from the EMB.

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier threatened to shut down the famous island, and gave erring establishments two months to shape up. Several establishment owners were summoned for environmental violations mid-February.

On February 22, a mission to save Boracay was set up by the environment department while the Department of the Interior and Local Government proposed a 6-month state of calamity and two-month commercial shutdown to speed up the rehabilitation of the island.

Despite the ecological crisis in Boracay, its White Beach still managed to be ranked as among the world's top 25 beaches. – Rappler.com