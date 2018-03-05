Acting SC Justice Carpio explains that the consensus of the justices was in line with concerns and questions about 'how best to insulate the Supreme Court from trial and political moves'

Published 10:55 AM, March 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Acting Chief Justice Antonio Carpio said the 13 Supreme Court (SC) justices who asked Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno to go on indefinite leave are not ganging up on her.

In an interview on ANC’s Headstart Monday, March 5, it was the “consensus of all justices” – including the Chief Justice herself – that she would go on leave starting March 1. This was consistent with the public announcement made by SC Spokesman Theodore Te on the same day, Thursday, March 1.

Carpio explained that their consensus was in line with concerns and questions about “how best to insulate the Supreme Court from trial and political moves.”

Controversy at the High Court erupted last week over Sereno’s leave, with her spokespersons announcing it was a “wellness leave”, contrary to what Supreme Court justices had said. This led Sereno to issue an apology for the confusion generated by the discrepancy in announcements about her indefinite leave.

She, however, said SC internal rules do not provide for an indefinite leave and that she is bound by “the appropriate administrative rules.” She had to qualify her leave as a wellness leave.

Carpio said Sereno’s indefinite leave will allow her to prepare for her defense at the Senate, which will sit as an impeachment court. Other lawyers have, however, questioned the legal basis for the justices’ move to seek an indefinite leave.

The House justice committee is expected to decide this week on Sereno’s impeachment after holding 17 hearings, some of which were attended by SC justices and employees themselves – an unprecedented event. (READ: [EDITORIAL] #AnimatED: Tragedy at the Supreme Court)

Carpio said there is “nothing wrong” with the impeachment trial as long as the Constitution “remains intact.”

He also said that the consensus on the part of the justices, agreed to by Sereno, was part of the desire to show to the public that the Supreme Court is “functioning normally” and that there will be no problem with impeachment. – Rappler.com