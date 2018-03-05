Army spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Louie Villanueva says at least 5% of these new recruits will be female and another 5% will be indigenous peoples

Published 1:30 PM, March 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Army on Monday, March 5, announced 6,100 recruitment slots this year to fill up 10 new infantry battalions.

The country is strengthening its military amid increasing security challenges. One battalion is composed of at least 500 troops. (READ: Davao City does anti-terror drills for possible Maute attacks)

Army spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Louie Villanueva said at least 5% of these new recruits will be female and another 5% will be indigenous peoples.

He added that the Philippine Army will prioritize recruitment based on the following order:

graduates of Military Science 43 and Advance ROTC

college graduates

those with 72 college units and up

high school graduates who possess technical and vocational skills needed by the Philippine Army

Applicants must be natural-born Filipino citizens 18-25 years old, at least 5 feet tall, single and without a child, of good moral character, and must be physically and mentally fit for military training.

They will need to pass several aptitude and physical exams, too.

Philippine Army Aptitude Test Battery / Armed Forces of the Philippines Service Aptitude Test

Pre-qualifying physical fitness test and physical medical exam

Recruitment is ongoing in Army camps in Cagayan de Oro City, Cebu City, and Taguig City. Training will start in June. – Rappler.com