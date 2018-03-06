HELLO FEATURE MARKUP VAL:

IN PHOTOS

Australia, PH armies grow closer after Marawi

The two armies hold the 3rd iteration of the Philippines-Australia Army to Army Exercise (PAAAE) at the 10th Infantry Division headquarters in Compostela Valley from February 15 to March 1, the latest of a series of joint drills showing growing ties between the two defense treaty allies.

Text by Carmela Fonbuena

Photos courtesy of Philippine Army 10th Infantry Division

