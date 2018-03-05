The feedback will be treated as additional input to the new constitution which will be proposed to President Rodrigo Duterte and Congress in July

Published 8:35 PM, March 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Consultative Committee (Con-Com) tasked to study Charter Change plans to visit provinces all over the country from late April to early June in order to consult with various sectors before they submit their final recommendation to President Rodrigo Duterte.

"By April, we hope to complete the whole thing and we go on consultations, we go to the provinces for consultations and then we come back with the result of the consultations," said Con-Com member and former justice Antonio Nachura on Monday, March 5.

He was speaking after a Con-Com meeting where a calendar of activities was among the main topics discussed.

"Hopefully, this will provide another input for the final recommendation we submit to the President," he added. (READ: Duterte's Con-Com picks presidential-federal form of gov't)

Ding Generoso, senior technical assistant for operations under the Office of the Con-Com Chairman, said the provincial consultations are expected to take place from April 23 to June 9.

The 20-member committee aims to hit all regions in 6 weeks.

Nachura said they will likely divide themselves into groups to cover as many provinces as possible.

The month of June will then be spent finalizing their recommendation, based on input from the local consultations. The committee plans to submit their proposal to Duterte by his 3rd State of the Nation Address on July 23. (READ: Con-Com leaning toward retaining bicameral Congress) – Rappler.com