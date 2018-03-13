(UPDATED) Aiza Seguerra's work as NYC chairperson will formally end on April 5, or over a year and a half after he joined the Duterte administration

Published 10:27 AM, March 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Aiza Seguerra has resigned as National Youth Commission chairperson.

According to two sources, Seguerra formally resigned on March 5 but his resignation will be effective a month later or on April 5.

A Malacañang source said, however, that President Rodrigo Duterte has yet to accept Seguerra's resignation. They said that Seguerra stated "personal reasons" as explanation for his resignation.

There was an indication of Seguerra's final decision in his Facebook post on March 5 when he posted the status, "It is done." The post received comments from former and present government officials who expressed support for Seguerra.

According to a source, Seguerra had been planning to resign for some time now. The singer-turned-government-official had supposedly not been happy with the bureaucracy and was frustrated with its slow pace.

President Rodrigo Duterte appointed Seguerra as NYC chairperson in August 2016. He has thus served in the post for over a year and a half. Duterte had also appointed Seguerra's partner, Liza Diño, as Film Development Council of the Philippines chairperson.

Seguerra and Diño had actively campaigned for Duterte's presidential candidacy during the 2016 elections. They often entertained the crowd during campaign sorties.

As NYC chairperson, Seguerra championed HIV/AIDs awareness and youth representation in government through the embattled Sangguniang Kabataan.

The NYC also opposed the postponement of barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections scheduled this May. – Rappler.com