Malay town mayor says demolishing illegal structures on their own will help Boracay Island

Published 9:00 AM, March 06, 2018

BORACAY, Philippines – Malay Mayor Ceciron Cawaling urged stakeholders and owners to voluntarily demolish structures in beaches, sidewalks and road right of ways in Boracay Island on March 7.

The voluntary demolition will take place in the beaches of Manoc-Manoc proper, Tulubhan, Tambisaan, Cagban and Malabunot in Barangay Manoc-Manoc and Puka in Barangay Yapak.

Clearing operations will also include structures in the beaches of Kandingon, Diniwid, Ilig-iligan, Bulabog and Balinghai in Barangay Balabag and the Boracay White Beach.

The demolition of illegal structures and operation Hawan in beaches and roads were mentioned in the 6-month action plan of the local government of Malay.

“Ang boluntaryong demolisyon ay nakakatulong para mapabilis ang paglilinis ng isla ng Boracay at maibalik natin ang angkin nitong ganda, alinsunod sa utos ng ating Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte sa loob na anim na buwan,” Cawaling stressed.

(Voluntary demolition will help speed the cleaning of Boracay Island and reclaim the its natural beauty, as ordered by President Rodrigo Duterte within 6 months.)

Last February 27, the action plan was presented to Boracay stakeholders after President Duterte described the island a ‘cesspool’.

Plans to create environmental police teams and Bayan Ko, Linis Ko (I clean my country) program, moratorium on building construction, closure of businesses without business permits, continuous opening of drainage canals and close monitoring of ongoing drainage project will be implemented by the local government of Malay to address environmental woes of the island.

Last March 2, the Senate committee on environment and natural resources chaired by Senator Cynthia Villar conducted a public hearing in Boracay Island. She was joined by Senators Maria Lourdes Nancy Binay, Loren Legarda, Joel VIllanueva and Juan Miguel Zubiri. – Rappler.com