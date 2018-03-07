The committees and subcommittees of the Consultative Committee are assigned to tackle specific parts of the Constitution, from the bill of rights to powers of the president

Published 12:32 PM, March 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The now 20-member Consultative Committee (Con-Com) formed by President Rodrigo Duterte has been hard at work, meeting daily to craft a new constitution, one which establishes a federal system of government.

Critical to their work is the formation of 12 committees corresponding to portions of the draft charter that will outline, among other things, a new bill of rights, the structure of federal states, powers of the president, and political reforms.

The committees and subcommittees are:

Structure of the Federal Government

Creation and Structure of States, Subnational Governments

Subcommittee A: Creation of states, subnational governments



Subcommittee B: Structure of states, subnational governments



Subcommittee C: Special subcommittee on Bangsamoro



Subcommittee D: Special subcommittee on Cordillera

Economic Reforms and Fiscal Administration

Social and Political Reforms

Subcommittee A: Rights, obligations, social justice



Subcommittee B: Levelling the political field

National Territory, State Policies and Principles, Foreign Affairs, National Security, Public Order and Safety

Constitutional Bodies and Public Accountability

Transition, Amendments

These committees and the description of what each covers give us an idea of how the Con-Com is coming up with its charter change recommendations.

Here is the list of committees, their coverage, and their members based on documents from the Con-Com Secretariat:

COMMITTEES MEMBERS Structure of the Federal Government Form of government: presidential, parliamentary, or mixed

Composition of 3 branches of government: legislative, executive, judiciary

Distribution of powers among 3 branches of government: legislative, executive, judiciary

Qualification and manner of election of executive officials and members of the legislature

Qualification and manner of selection of judiciary officials Antonio Nachura (chairperson), Roan Libarios (vice chairperson) Arthur Aguilar, Eddie Mapag Alih, Ranhilio Aquino, Antonio Arellano, Ali Pangalian Balindong, Virgilio Bautista, Susan Ubalde-Ordinario, Randolph Climaco Parcasio, Aquilino Pimentel Jr, Bienvenido Reyes, Rodolfo Robles, Edmund Tayao, Julio Teehankee, Laurence Wacnang Creation and Structure of States, Subnational Governments Subcommittee A: Creation of states, subnational governments Defining subnational structures (barangays, towns, cities, provinces, regions; autonomous territories; special territories; indigenous people territories; administrative regions; autonomous regions; states)

Criteria and process for creating states and other subnational structures

Distribution of powers between the federal government and states or subnational governments Edmund Tayao (chairperson), Arthur Aguilar (vice chairperson) Eddie Mapag Alih, Antonio Arellano, Virgilio Bautista, Ferdinand Bocobo, Roan Libarios, Rodolfo Robles, Randolph Climaco Parcasio, Aquilino Pimentel Jr, Susan Ubalde-Ordinario, Laurence Wacnang Subcommittee B: Structure of states, subnational governments State government structure, distribution of powers (executive, legislative, judicial)

Intergovernment relations

Local governments: Autonomy; relationship with the state government, subnational units, and federal government Edmund Tayao (chairperson), Susan Ubalde-Ordinario (vice chairperson) Arthur Aguilar, Eddie Mapag Alih, Ranhilio Aquino, Virgilio Bautista, Ferdinand Bocobo, Roan Libarios, Antonio Nachura, Randolph Parcasio, Rodolfo Robles Subcommittee C: Special subcommittee on Bangsamoro Ali Pangalian Balindong (chairperson), Randolph Parcasio (vice chairperson) Antonio Arellano, Eddie Mapag Alih, Virgilio Bautista, Ferdinand Bocobo, Roan Libarios, Aquilino Pimentel Jr, Edmund Tayao, Laurence Wacnang Subcommittee D: Special subcommittee on Cordillera Virgilio Bautista (chairperson), Laurence Wacnang (vice chairperson) Ferdinand Bocobo, Antonio Nachura, Aquilino Pimentel Jr, Edmund Tayao Economic Reforms and Fiscal Administration Economic philosophy and national development (national industrialization)

Oligarchy, monopolies, cartels, anti-trust, competition and regional and international cooperation

Restrictions on foreign investments

National patrimony

Ownership and exploitation of natural resources

Foreign trade Arthur Aguilar (chairperson), Roan Libarios (vice chairperson) Eddie Mapag Alih, Antonio Arellano, Virgilio Bautista, Ferdinand Bocobo, Susan Ubalde-Ordinario, Randolph Parcasio, Rodolfo Robles Social and Political Reforms Subcommittee A: Rights, obligations, social justice Preamble: sources of sovereignty, insolubility of the union

Citizenship

Suffrage

Bill of rights, duties and obligations of citizens

Socioeconomic rights as part of the bill of rights

Family

Social justice provisions Rodolfo Robles (chairperson), Ranhilio Aquino (vice chairperson) Eddie Mapag Alih, Arellano, Virgilio Bautista, Roan Libarios, Antonio Nachura, Susan Ubalde-Ordinario, Randolph Parcasio, Bienvenido Reyes Subcommittee B: Levelling the political field Political dynasties

Electoral reforms, system of election, campaign finance reform, political parties

Expanding the democratic space: system of recall, referendum, plebiscite, people’s initiative Julio Teehankee (chairperson), Susan Ubalde-Ordinario (vice chairperson) Eddie Mapag Alih, Virgilio Bautista, Roan Libarios, Antonio Nachura, Randolph Parcasio, Aquilino Pimentel Jr, Bienvenido Reyes, Rodolfo Robles, Edmund Tayao, Laurence Wacnang National Territory, State Policies and Principles, Foreign Affairs, National Security, Public Order and Safety National territory (definition, what’s included)

State policies and principles

International treaties in relation to the Constitution

Armed forces

National police, national guard; regional, state, local police

National Bureau of Investigation (Federal Bureau of Investigation) Antonio Arellano (chairperson), Ranhilio Aquino (vice chairperson) Ferdinand Bocobo, Roan Libarios, Susan Ubalde-Ordinario, Randolph Parcasio, Aquilino Pimentel Jr, Edmund Tayao, Julio Teehankee Constitutional Bodies and Public Accountability Common provisions

Civil Service Commission

Commission on Elections

Commission on Human Rights

Commission on Audit

Office of the Ombudsman Bienvenido Reyes (chairperson), Rodolfo Robles (vice chairperson) Arthur Aguilar, Eddie Mapag Alih, Antonio Arellano, Ferdinand Bocobo, Roan Libarios, Randolph Parcasio, Susan Ubalde-Ordinario, Laurence Wacnang Transition, Amendments Basic policies for transition

Process or mechanism of transition

Role of incumbent elected officials

Government during the transition

Period of transition

Amendments (non-amendable, difficult to amend, easy to amend) Reynato Puno (chairperson), Aquilino Pimentel Jr (vice chairperson) Arthur Aguilar, Antonio Arellano, Ali Pangalian Balindong, Roan Libarios, Antonio Nachura, Susan Ubalde-Ordinario, Randolph Parcasio, Edmund Tayao, Julio Teehankee

– Rappler.com