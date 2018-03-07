Con-Com's 12 committees, subcommittees and their members
MANILA, Philippines – The now 20-member Consultative Committee (Con-Com) formed by President Rodrigo Duterte has been hard at work, meeting daily to craft a new constitution, one which establishes a federal system of government.
Critical to their work is the formation of 12 committees corresponding to portions of the draft charter that will outline, among other things, a new bill of rights, the structure of federal states, powers of the president, and political reforms.
The committees and subcommittees are:
- Structure of the Federal Government
- Creation and Structure of States, Subnational Governments
- Subcommittee A: Creation of states, subnational governments
- Subcommittee B: Structure of states, subnational governments
- Subcommittee C: Special subcommittee on Bangsamoro
- Subcommittee D: Special subcommittee on Cordillera
- Economic Reforms and Fiscal Administration
- Social and Political Reforms
- Subcommittee A: Rights, obligations, social justice
- Subcommittee B: Levelling the political field
- National Territory, State Policies and Principles, Foreign Affairs, National Security, Public Order and Safety
- Constitutional Bodies and Public Accountability
- Transition, Amendments
These committees and the description of what each covers give us an idea of how the Con-Com is coming up with its charter change recommendations.
Here is the list of committees, their coverage, and their members based on documents from the Con-Com Secretariat:
|COMMITTEES
|MEMBERS
|
Structure of the Federal Government
|
Antonio Nachura (chairperson), Roan Libarios (vice chairperson)
Arthur Aguilar, Eddie Mapag Alih, Ranhilio Aquino, Antonio Arellano, Ali Pangalian Balindong, Virgilio Bautista, Susan Ubalde-Ordinario, Randolph Climaco Parcasio, Aquilino Pimentel Jr, Bienvenido Reyes, Rodolfo Robles, Edmund Tayao, Julio Teehankee, Laurence Wacnang
|
Creation and Structure of States, Subnational Governments
Subcommittee A: Creation of states, subnational governments
|
Edmund Tayao (chairperson), Arthur Aguilar (vice chairperson)
Eddie Mapag Alih, Antonio Arellano, Virgilio Bautista, Ferdinand Bocobo, Roan Libarios, Rodolfo Robles, Randolph Climaco Parcasio, Aquilino Pimentel Jr, Susan Ubalde-Ordinario, Laurence Wacnang
|
Subcommittee B: Structure of states, subnational governments
|
Edmund Tayao (chairperson), Susan Ubalde-Ordinario (vice chairperson)
Arthur Aguilar, Eddie Mapag Alih, Ranhilio Aquino, Virgilio Bautista, Ferdinand Bocobo, Roan Libarios,
Antonio Nachura, Randolph Parcasio, Rodolfo Robles
|
Subcommittee C: Special subcommittee on Bangsamoro
|Ali Pangalian Balindong (chairperson), Randolph Parcasio (vice chairperson)
Antonio Arellano, Eddie Mapag Alih, Virgilio Bautista, Ferdinand Bocobo, Roan Libarios, Aquilino Pimentel Jr, Edmund Tayao, Laurence Wacnang
|Subcommittee D: Special subcommittee on Cordillera
|
Virgilio Bautista (chairperson), Laurence Wacnang (vice chairperson)
Ferdinand Bocobo, Antonio Nachura, Aquilino Pimentel Jr, Edmund Tayao
|Economic Reforms and Fiscal Administration
|Arthur Aguilar (chairperson), Roan Libarios (vice chairperson)
Eddie Mapag Alih, Antonio Arellano, Virgilio Bautista, Ferdinand Bocobo, Susan Ubalde-Ordinario, Randolph Parcasio, Rodolfo Robles
|Social and Political Reforms
Subcommittee A: Rights, obligations, social justice
|Rodolfo Robles (chairperson), Ranhilio Aquino (vice chairperson)
Eddie Mapag Alih, Arellano, Virgilio Bautista, Roan Libarios, Antonio Nachura, Susan Ubalde-Ordinario, Randolph Parcasio, Bienvenido Reyes
|Subcommittee B: Levelling the political field
|Julio Teehankee (chairperson), Susan Ubalde-Ordinario (vice chairperson)
Eddie Mapag Alih, Virgilio Bautista, Roan Libarios, Antonio Nachura, Randolph Parcasio, Aquilino Pimentel Jr, Bienvenido Reyes, Rodolfo Robles, Edmund Tayao, Laurence Wacnang
|National Territory, State Policies and Principles, Foreign Affairs, National Security, Public Order and Safety
|Antonio Arellano (chairperson), Ranhilio Aquino (vice chairperson)
Ferdinand Bocobo, Roan Libarios, Susan Ubalde-Ordinario, Randolph Parcasio, Aquilino Pimentel Jr, Edmund Tayao, Julio Teehankee
|Constitutional Bodies and Public Accountability
|
Bienvenido Reyes (chairperson), Rodolfo Robles (vice chairperson)
Arthur Aguilar, Eddie Mapag Alih, Antonio Arellano, Ferdinand Bocobo, Roan Libarios, Randolph Parcasio, Susan Ubalde-Ordinario, Laurence Wacnang
|Transition, Amendments
|Reynato Puno (chairperson), Aquilino Pimentel Jr (vice chairperson)
Arthur Aguilar, Antonio Arellano, Ali Pangalian Balindong, Roan Libarios, Antonio Nachura, Susan Ubalde-Ordinario, Randolph Parcasio, Edmund Tayao, Julio Teehankee
