The drug test results of Police Officer 1 Gabby Bulan lead to the sacking of two of his police bosses, including the station chief, Superintendent Tomas Nuñez

MANILA, Philippines – The chief of the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) Station 5, located in Fairview, was relieved from his post on Tuesday, March 6.

Superintendent Tomas Nuñez was relieved by QCPD Director Chief Superintendent Guillermo Eleazar after his newbie subordinate, Police Officer 1 Gabby Bulan, tested positive for illegal drugs.

Caught by surprise: Bulan underwent a surprise drug test last February 19, when most of the QCPD's anti-narcotics cops were present at the district headquarters, Camp Karingal.

Bulan came from no less than the Fairview police station's drug enforcement unit (DEU), the team tasked to conduct anti-drug operations.

Senior Inspector Danilo Songalia, head of the Fairview DEU, was sacked over Bulan's drug test results too.

Why the higher-ups were sacked: According to QCPD chief Eleazar, he wanted to make an example out of Nuñez's sacking.

"The relief of the station commander should also serve as a reminder to all other officers especially those assigned in anti-illegal drug units to be always vigilant over their personnel," Eleazar said in a statement on Tuesday.

Where sacked cops go: Bulan has been reassigned to the Camp Karingal District Headquarters Support Unit, where cops who have pending cases go and are usually required to report everyday.

Bulan was placed under "restrictive custody" which means he cannot go out of the district camp.

Nuñez and Songalia, meanwhile, were put on floating status, waiting for their new assignments.

