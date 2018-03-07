'These are the best and brightest that the august chamber can offer the Philippines,' says Commission on Appointments vice chair and San Juan Representative Ronaldo Zamora

Published 11:41 AM, March 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Commission on Appointments (CA) confirmed the appointment of allies of President Rodrigo Duterte to the rank of Colonel of the Armed Forces of the Philippines' (AFP) reserve force.

It only took less than half an hour before the CA committee on national defense recommended the confirmation of the following for plenary:

House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez - Colonel, Philippine Navy-Marines

Senator Loren Legarda - Colonel, Philippine Air Force

Senator Manny Pacquiao - Colonel, Philippine Army

House Majority Leader Rodolfo Fariñas - Colonel, Judge Advocate General Service

CA National Defense committee chair and Cavite 5th District Representative Roy Loyola - Colonel, Philippine Army

Deputy Speaker and Cebu 3rd District Representative Gwendolyn Garcia - Colonel, Philippine Army

Deputy Speaker and Maguindanao 1st District Representative Bai Sandra Sema - Colonel, Philippine Army

During the plenary, it was Senator Gregorio Honasan who moved for their confirmation, as the committee chair, Loyola, was among those in the lineup.

CA vice chairman and San Juan Representative Ronaldo Zamora seconded the motion and showed support for his colleagues in the House.

"These are the best and brightest that the august chamber can offer the Philippines," Zamora said.

Republic Act 7077 or the Citizen Armed Forces of the Philippines Reservist Act allows elected officials or presidential appointees to be commissioned in the Reserve Force "subject to the existing AFP rules and regulations."

The law also mandates "the utilization of the Reserve Force in times of emergency to meet threats to national security" through mobilization or auxiliary service.

Asked if he is ready to join the fight against terror, Alvarez said: "Kahit ngayon puwede tayong sumalang (Even now, we can do it)."

Failure of reservists to respond to the call to compulsory training or service shall be punishable in accordance with the Articles of War, and shall face imprisonment.