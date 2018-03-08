“Foreigners in Aklan should adhere to our laws, secure proper work permits, pay taxes and respect the local customs of Aklanons,” Aklan board member Nemesio Neron says

AKLAN, Philippines – The alarming number of undocumented foreign workers in Boracay Island and the town of Kalibo prompted a legislative inquiry from the Sangguniang Panlalawigan.

On Monday, March 5, Aklan board member Nemesio Neron filed a resolution after he received reports of foreigners working without proper documentation from the Bureau of Immigration (BI) and the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

“Foreigners in Aklan should adhere to our laws, secure proper work permits, pay taxes and respect the local customs of Aklanons,” he said.

Neron further stressed that close monitoring of undocumented foreigners will protect the interest of Filipino workers and families.

There are no official statistics on how many foreign nationals were working without valid documents in Boracay Island and the town of Kalibo.

Reports, however, have put the figures at more than 2,000 foreigners who are either suspected of working without permits, are undocumented, or otherwise violating Philippine immigration laws in the province of Aklan.

“We are validating the figures from concerned agencies,” Neron said.

Boracay Island in Malay, Aklan and the capital town of Kalibo are favorite destinations of foreign nationals where they are engage in business activities as tour operators, establishment owners, entertainers, tour guides and tour commissioners.

Under Philippine labor laws, foreign workers are required to obtain work visa and working permits and to observe the authorized period of stay in the country to avoid penalties and deportation.

All foreigners registered with BI are required to appear at the nearest BI field office and pay their annual report fees pursuant to Alien Registration Act.

