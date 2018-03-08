38 members of the House committee on justice deem there is probable cause in the impeachment complaint against Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno, while 2 members dissent

Published 2:01 PM, March 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The House committee on justice decided there is probable cause in an impeachment complaint against Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno, in a 38-2 vote on Thursday, March 8.

The vote means the committee has agreed that there are grounds for impeachment. It now begins drafting a committee report that contains the Articles of Impeachment.

Once the committee approves its report, it will be sent to the House plenary for voting. If one-third of the House agreed with the report recommending Sereno's impeachment, she will be deemed impeached.

Here's how the committee, composed of regular and ex-officio (House leaders who are automatically part of the committee) members voted on March 8, according to data from the House media bureau:

VOTED YES (There is probable cause)

Regular members

Oriental Mindoro 1st District Representative Doy Leachon Misamis Occidental 2nd District Representative Henry Oaminal Cavite 2nd District Representative Strike Revilla Cavite 5th District Representative Roy Loyola Pangasinan 6th District Representative Marlyn Primicias-Aggabas Leyte 4th District Representative Lucy Gomez Pangasinan 3rd District Representative Rose Marie Arenas Compostela Valley 2nd District Representative Ruwel Peter Gonzaga Camiguin Representative Xavier Jesus Romualdo Zamboanga Sibugay 2nd District Representative Ann Hofer AKO BICOL Representative Rodel Batocabe Kabayan Representative Ron Salo 1-CAR Representative Carlos Roman Uybarreta Sagip Representative Rodante Marcoleta Antipolo City 2nd District Representative Romeo Acop Kalinga Representative Abigail Faye Ferriol-Pascual Kabayan Representative Ciriaco Calalang Leyte 3rd District Representative Vicente Veloso

Ex-officio members (House leaders who are automatic members of the committee)

Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez (through Surigao del Sur 2nd District Representative Johnny Pimentel) Deputy Speaker Raneo Abu Deputy Speaker Eric Singson Deputy Speaker Fredenil Castro Deputy Speaker Gwendolyn Garcia Deputy Speaker Mylene Garcia-Albano Deputy Speaker Linabelle Ruth Villarica (through Yacap Representative Benhur Lopez) Deputy Speaker Ferdinand Hernandez Majority Leader Rodolfo Fariñas Senior Deputy Majority Leader Juan Pablo Bondoc Deputy Majority Leader Arthur Defensor Jr. Deputy Majority Leader Roger Mercado Deputy Majority Leader Vincent Crisologo Deputy Majority Leader Aurelio Gonzales Deputy Majority Leader Victoria Noel Deputy Majority Leader Gerald Gullas Deputy Minority Leader Alfredo Garbin Jr Deputy Minority Leader Eugene de Vera Deputy Minority Leader Anthony Bravo Deputy Minority Leader Luis Jose Campos Jr

VOTED NO (There is no probable cause)

Quezon City 6th District Representative Jose Christopher Belmonte Dinagat Representative Kaka Bag-ao

Committee vice chairpersons Veloso, Leachon, Oaminal, Fuentebella, and Revilla have been tasked to create the committee report, which will be voted upon on March 14. It is expected to be tackled and voted on before plenary by May 2018, when Congress resumes session after a two-month break. – Rappler.com