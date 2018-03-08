Police recover from the suspects P50,000 in cash, as well as jewelry

Published 3:27 PM, March 08, 2018

ZAMBALES, Philippines – Four suspects were killed during a robbery incident at a lending shop in Iba town on Thursday, March 8.

Police said that 5 male suspects, all unidentified as of posting, tried to rob Lucky 555 lending shop in Zone 1, Paulien in Iba town, before noon on Thursday.

Responding police reportedly exchanged gunshots with the suspects, leading to the death of 4 of the suspects. One of the suspects got away, police said, adding that the operation lasted for about 30 minutes.

Police recovered from the suspects P50,000 in cash, as well as jewelry.

The store owner, Nida Pentenio, was unharmed. – Randy Datu / Rappler.com