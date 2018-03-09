Batangas National High School robotics coach Ronald Calderon says local government support is critical in ensuring the success of their robotics program

Published 6:59 PM, March 09, 2018

BATANGAS CITY, Philippines – Public high school students in Batangas City are making strides in robotics after bagging medals and trophies in the Robotics Technology Competition of the 15th National Science Quest held recently in Baguio City.

The group, composed of over 50 delegates from various public schools in Batangas City, received 10 first place medals and trophies in various categories such as Dancing Robot, Innovative Robotics, Sci-Doku, Line Tracing Robot, Sumobot (3kg) - Teacher category, and Sumobot (500g).

They competed against teams of various schools from all over the country.

Robotics was introduced in the Batangas City Schools Division 3 years ago, when teachers and students presented their newly assembled and programmed robots after undergoing extensive training.

The program has since been supported by Batangas City Mayor Beverley Dimacuha, who allocated over P20 million ($383,856.53)* for the purchase of robots needed to offer the course in all public secondary schools in the city.

Batangas National High School robotics coach Ronald Calderon said local government support is critical in ensuring the success of their robotics program.

"Each robot costs hundreds of thousands and we are very lucky that all 18 public schools have anywhere from between 6 to 15 robots each, giving our students a great opportunity to learn," he added. – Rappler.com

*US$1 = P52.10