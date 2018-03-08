'We know that they are guilty,' says Atio Castillo's mom Carmina

Published 6:40 PM, March 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The indictment of 10 fraternity men in the hazing death of Horacio “Atio” Castillo III will not stop the freshman law student’s family from still going after the people who were cleared by the Department of Justice (DOJ).

“Those others who were named but not included will eventually fall. We know that they are guilty. Rest assured we will not stop until everybody involved in this crime will get their fair share of justice,” Castillo’s mother Carmina said.

The DOJ announced on Thursday, March 8, that it has indicted ten members of the Aegis Juris fraternity for the violation of the Anti-Hazing Law. This is short of the dozens of people named in the complaint, which includes John Paul Solano and University of Santo Tomas (UST) Law Dean Nilo Divina.

The DOJ dropped all charges against Divina, and indicted Solano only of perjury and obstruction of justice. It recommended further investigation into other fraternity members who were present during the fraternity rites.

Carmina Castillo did not want to reveal yet who she referred to, and whether they already have concrete plans of appealing.

Nevertheless, Mrs Castillo said they are “happy” with the DOJ indictment.

“Clearly this shows this fraternity has been practicing a culture of death. They made a mockery of our legal system. We would like to reiterate that no body is above the law,” she said.

Senator Miguel Zubiri urged all parties to cooperate with the impending court process.

“I urge all the parties involved to cooperate fully and finally tell all in order to clear their conscience and aid in the swift resolution of this case,” Zubiri said.

Zubiri co-sponsored Senate Bill No. 1662 which seeks to amend the Anti-Hazing Law, in order to make it so that hazing in all forms is completely banned.

It passed 3rd and final reading in February, making the measure one step closer to becoming a law. – Rappler.com