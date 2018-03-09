Former Tarlac representative Nikki Teodoro, wife of former defense secretary Gilbert Teodoro, will serve as President Rodrigo Duterte's representative to the United Nations Children's Fund

MANILA, Philippines – Former Tarlac representative Nikki Prieto Teodoro has been appointed Special Envoy to the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) by President Rodrigo Duterte.

Her appointment papers were signed on Wednesday, March 7, but were released to the media on Friday, March 9.

Teodoro, former Tarlac First District representative, is also the wife of former defense secretary Gilbert Teodoro who Duterte asked twice to serve in his administration. Teodoro declined the President's offers.

As a lawmaker, Teodoro headed the House committees on the welfare of children and on population and family relations.

In Tarlac, she helped establish a shelter and foundation for impoverished children.

