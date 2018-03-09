Listing some of Manila's actions against UN officials, rights chief Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein said 'it makes one believe that the president of the Philippines needs to submit himself to some sort of psychiatric evaluation'

Published 5:03 PM, March 09, 2018

GENEVA, Switzerland – The UN human rights chief said Friday, March 9, that Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, who has launched profanity-laced diatribes against United Nations rapporteurs, needs "psychiatric evaluation".

Listing some of Manila's actions against UN officials, rights chief Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein said "it makes one believe that the president of the Philippines needs to submit himself to some sort of psychiatric evaluation." – Rappler.com