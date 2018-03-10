The proposed ordinance seeks to protect both inebriated people and the general public

Published 10:30 AM, March 10, 2018

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – Bars in this city would be required to tell their customers that they have had enough to drink if the city council passes an ordinance that seeks to protect both heavy drinkers and the general public.

Under the proposed ordinance of Councilor Joel Alangsab, drinkers who brought their own vehicles are required to inform the bar owner of their designated drivers. If they all get inebriated, bar employees should get the customers a cab.

The bar employee would list the names of the customers and the plate number of their taxi in a logbook, which would be presented to the public if needed, the proposed ordinance stated.

Alangsab said his proposal aims to protect not only the customers but others who may get hurt due to accidents caused by drunk people.

Police records showed that accidents caused by drunk driving or by people who fall asleep behind the wheel increase during and after the holidays when people typically consume large amounts of alcohol.

If passed, Alangsab’s ordinance would be one of among the news laws to curb alcohol drinking in the city.

During the Panagbenga’s final week, 8 prominent establishments were closed for violating the alcohol curfew law of the city.

According to city licensing officer Allan Abayao, the bars, mostly catering to yuppies, had violated the rule multiple times despite the leeway the city has given them.



The detailed police and barangay affidavits showed that the establishments had been operating even beyond 3 am – well beyond the midnight curfew.



Abayao reported that the city gathered the establishments for a dialogue on December 20, 2017. Under a compromise agreement, the city government relaxed its penalties and imposed fines on the business owners. The permits of the establishments that were deemed to be revoked were also waived even if they committed multiple offenses. – Rappler.com