The SSS campaign in Batangas 'is just the first of the many regional campaigns we will be doing for the whole year. We want to track down delinquent employers not only in Metro Manila but also in the provinces,' says SSS President Emmanuel F. Dooc.

Published 7:57 PM, March 09, 2018

LIPA CITY, Philippines – The Social Security System (SSS) on Friday, March 9, conducted its first regional Run After Contribution Evaders (RACE) Campaign against more than 50 stores located at a shopping mall in Lipa City in Batangas.

SSS President and Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel F. Dooc said more than 60% of the 54 stores mapped by SSS were non-compliant with Republic Act 8282 or the Social Security (SS) Act of 1997.

“The RACE Campaign in Batangas is just the first of the many regional campaigns that we will be doing for the whole year. We want to track down delinquent employers not only in Metro Manila but also in the provinces,” said Dooc.

Dooc added that out of 36 non-compliant establishments, 11 were intermittently paying, 6 were non-paying and 19 were non-registrant. He said these employers will be given letters of notice to register their employees as SSS members and pay their monthly premiums.

“We want to send a strong message that this commission is decided to ensure compliance with the SS law particularly contributions of payments and remittance. The practice of this blatant violation of the SS Law has to stop now,” said Dooc who led the SSS RACE Campaign Team.

During the campaign, the RACE Team issued Show Cause orders to Four Collits Enterprises, Elisse Fashion Corp, Chriki Colleczione Corp, Charles and Patty Food Products, and Maritonee’s Snack House due to non-registration of employees.

Meanwhile, Johan Marlo Food Enterprise, TV Llanes Lotto Outlet, Redberry Trading, and Diandra Denise Boutique were reminded to settle their unpaid contributions including penalties amounting to P309,515.11 in total.

Delinquent employers were ordered to reply to the Show Cause Order within a non-extendible period of 15 days from posting to be submitted to the nearest SSS branch. If they fail to respond within the given period, the SSS will take legal action against them.

“Employers who violated the SS Law could be sentenced to a maximum of 12 years imprisonment. The Court will also require them to settle the total amount of delinquencies and pay penalties,” said Dooc.

While walking around the mall, Dooc also stopped by several establishments to thank them for their compliance.

He said that last year, their collections registered a significant increase of 11.7% amounting to P162 billion compared to the previous year’s contributions of P144 billion.

The increase can be attributed not only to the increasing number of members, but also to better efficiency and more aggressive and intensified collection efforts undertaken by the current management and commission. A total of P16.83 billion was also collected from delinquent accounts.

For the first 2 months of 2018, the commission collected over P16 billion every month, a big jump from the P14 billion monthly collection in 2017.

Dooc calls on all employees to be vigilant and to regularly check their SSS accounts to ensure that their employers remit their contributions to SSS. He advised them to report immediately to SSS any irregularity in their contributions.

The SSS also set up an information booth in Robinson’s Lipa to provide members with the latest updates on their membership status, contribution details, benefit and salary loan application status. They also offered other basic services, such as issuance of social security (SS) number, online verification, and distribution of information, education and communication (IEC) materials. – Rappler.com